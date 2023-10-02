27 mins ago - News
WUNC's new podcast The Broadside explore the South one story at a time
WUNC's newest show wants to take a deeper look at the South.
Driving the news: The Triangle's NPR station premiered "The Broadside" last week.
- The weekly show, available as a podcast, is hosted by Anisa Khalifa. Khalifa joined the Chapel Hill-based radio station in 2021.
- The name "The Broadside" is a reference to the one-page print posters that were used to communicate news and announcements before the era of mass media.
Why it matters: The show's goal is to take a deep dive into one story or trend that originated in the South and has also influenced the rest of the English-speaking world.
Its first episode dives into how the Southern pronoun y'all has transcended the South.
- Future episodes will cover the proliferation of dollar stores in rural communities as well as the lingering effects of two Native American men's hostile takeover of a Robeson County newspaper as a means of protest in 1988.
