WUNC's newest show wants to take a deeper look at the South.

Driving the news: The Triangle's NPR station premiered "The Broadside" last week.

The weekly show, available as a podcast, is hosted by Anisa Khalifa. Khalifa joined the Chapel Hill-based radio station in 2021.

The name "The Broadside" is a reference to the one-page print posters that were used to communicate news and announcements before the era of mass media.

Why it matters: The show's goal is to take a deep dive into one story or trend that originated in the South and has also influenced the rest of the English-speaking world.

Its first episode dives into how the Southern pronoun y'all has transcended the South.

Future episodes will cover the proliferation of dollar stores in rural communities as well as the lingering effects of two Native American men's hostile takeover of a Robeson County newspaper as a means of protest in 1988.

Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts