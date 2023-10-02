27 mins ago - News

WUNC's new podcast The Broadside explore the South one story at a time

Zachery Eanes

Photo: WUNC

WUNC's newest show wants to take a deeper look at the South.

Driving the news: The Triangle's NPR station premiered "The Broadside" last week.

  • The weekly show, available as a podcast, is hosted by Anisa Khalifa. Khalifa joined the Chapel Hill-based radio station in 2021.
  • The name "The Broadside" is a reference to the one-page print posters that were used to communicate news and announcements before the era of mass media.

Why it matters: The show's goal is to take a deep dive into one story or trend that originated in the South and has also influenced the rest of the English-speaking world.

Its first episode dives into how the Southern pronoun y'all has transcended the South.

Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more