The best October concerts around Raleigh and Durham
The temperature is dropping but the Triangle still has a hot lineup of shows.
- Here are some of the shows happening in October.
👫 Oct. 3: The husband-and-wife folk duo Shovels & Rope come to the Haw River Ballroom.
🍀 Oct. 3: Irish singer Hozier plays Red Hat Amphitheater.
🏝️ Oct. 5: Pretend it's still summer and listen to Zac Brown Band at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.
🕊️ Oct. 10: PNC Arena hosts gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.
🎤 Oct. 13-14: Wildly popular rapper Travis Scott brings his Utopia tour to PNC Arena for two nights.
🎸 Oct. 15: Chapel Hill indie rockers Superchunk will tear up Motorco.
👢 Oct. 18: The girls will be swarming PNC Arena for Shania Twain.
🤠 Oct. 24: Country singer Margo Cilker brings her tour to the Cat's Cradle Back Room.
🥁 Oct. 28: Lake Street Dive takes over DPAC.
🤠 Oct. 26: Country music star Luke Bryan comes to Coastal Credit Union Music Park.
🇬🇧 Oct. 29: British comedian, and one time member of Monty Python, John Cleese brings his stand up to DPAC.
