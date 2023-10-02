Share on email (opens in new window)

Shania Twain is coming to PNC Arena this month. Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

The temperature is dropping but the Triangle still has a hot lineup of shows.

Here are some of the shows happening in October.

👫 Oct. 3: The husband-and-wife folk duo Shovels & Rope come to the Haw River Ballroom.

🍀 Oct. 3: Irish singer Hozier plays Red Hat Amphitheater.

🏝️ Oct. 5: Pretend it's still summer and listen to Zac Brown Band at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

🕊️ Oct. 10: PNC Arena hosts gospel music legend Kirk Franklin.

🎤 Oct. 13-14: Wildly popular rapper Travis Scott brings his Utopia tour to PNC Arena for two nights.

🎸 Oct. 15: Chapel Hill indie rockers Superchunk will tear up Motorco.

👢 Oct. 18: The girls will be swarming PNC Arena for Shania Twain.

🤠 Oct. 24: Country singer Margo Cilker brings her tour to the Cat's Cradle Back Room.

🥁 Oct. 28: Lake Street Dive takes over DPAC.

🤠 Oct. 26: Country music star Luke Bryan comes to Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

🇬🇧 Oct. 29: British comedian, and one time member of Monty Python, John Cleese brings his stand up to DPAC.