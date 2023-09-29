Duke Blue Devils fans cheer as they score against the Clemson Tigers during a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Photo: David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN's College GameDay comes to Durham for the first time this Saturday as No. 17 Duke takes on No. 11 Notre Dame at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Why it matters: All eyes are on Durham for a college sport that's not basketball.

What's happening: This will be the biggest challenge of the season yet for the undefeated Blue Devils, who trounced Connecticut last week.

Notre Dame is chasing a road win after a heartbreaking last-minute loss at home last week against Ohio State.

The intrigue: In only his second year as head coach, Mike Elko has led Duke to a 4-0 start, including a win over top-10 Clemson.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, a Charlotte native and graduate transfer, faced Duke twice when he was at Wake Forest.

Details: GameDay is 9am-noon Saturday, Sept. 30. It'll be at Abele Quad, located just in front of the iconic Duke Chapel, according to ESPN. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.

Actor Ken Jeong, a Duke graduate known for films like "The Hangover," will be the guest picker on the show.

Pro tip: Come early to GameDay (like, around 6 or 7am) with a creative sign to secure a good spot amid the action. Shouldn't be hard for Dukies — y'all are accustomed to showing up early for college sports.