Every year Wake County's Audubon chapter pushes for building owners to cut off their lights during migration season, which is about to hit its busiest period this week.

Why it matters: Hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their lights at night, during migration season, which in the fall runs from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30.

Driving the news: This year, birds flying through the Triangle will get support from one of the city's largest property owners: Kane Realty.

Kane Realty agreed to turn off all unnecessary lights at its office buildings — which include dozens in North Hills to the Dillon tower and Smoky Hollow development in downtown Raleigh — throughout the season.

Of note: Raleigh was the first city to establish a lights out program in the state during the spring and fall migration seasons, turning off non-essential lights on municipal buildings in the city at night.