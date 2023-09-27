IBMA Bluegrass festival is leaving Raleigh. City leaders hatch plan to replace it
After a decade-long run in the City of Oaks, the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual conference and World of Bluegrass festival will be leaving Raleigh after next year.
- Yes, but: Local leaders are already crafting a plant to replace the annual gathering of bluegrass musicians with a new music festival.
Why it matters: The bluegrass festival, as it is known colloquially, has enmeshed itself into Raleigh over the past decade, becoming one of the city's marquee cultural events.
- Over years, the festival has reliably brought tens of thousands of music lovers to fill downtown's streets. Its absence would leave a large hole in the Triangle's arts calendar.
Driving the news: IBMA, which is undergoing a leadership transition, said Wednesday that it is currently in the process of finding a new host city starting in 2025.
- Its 2023 event kicked off Tuesday, and Raleigh will still host next year's festival.
What we're watching: Visit Raleigh, the Raleigh Convention Center and PineCone — a Raleigh-based nonprofit that promotes traditional music from North Carolina — said Wednesday they plan to launch a new, Americana-style music festival in 2025.
- PineCone, which already organized parts of the bluegrass festival, will run the festival, which will expand beyond bluegrass to include genres like the blues, folk, funk and gospel.
