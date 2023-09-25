Contamination found at Novo Nordisk's Johnston County plant, report says

Novo Nordisk — the drugmaker behind the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy — has been having trouble with its factory in Clayton, one of the largest employers in Johnston County.

Driving the news: Federal inspectors discovered bacteria in batches of Novo Nordisk's main ingredients for a diabetes drug, Rybelsus, that is made at the Clayton plant, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to a report viewed by the newspaper, the Food and Drug Administration visited the site in July and found its safety controls were deficient.

Yes, but: The FDA said it doesn't have ongoing concerns about the safety of drugs made at the plant.

Meanwhile: Novo Nordisk is currently struggling to keep up with demand for products that rely on ingredients made at the Johnston County plant.

The plant makes the drug ingredient semaglutide, which has seen a rapid increase in demand due to surging popularity of Ozempic and Wegovy.

Why it matters: The Danish pharmaceutical giant is one of the biggest manufacturing employers in the Triangle, employing nearly 2,000 people throughout the region.

It's also in the process of potentially expanding its Johnston County factory after recently buying 104 acres adjacent to its facilities there.

