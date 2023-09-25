Contamination found at Novo Nordisk's Johnston County plant, report says
Novo Nordisk — the drugmaker behind the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy — has been having trouble with its factory in Clayton, one of the largest employers in Johnston County.
Driving the news: Federal inspectors discovered bacteria in batches of Novo Nordisk's main ingredients for a diabetes drug, Rybelsus, that is made at the Clayton plant, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- According to a report viewed by the newspaper, the Food and Drug Administration visited the site in July and found its safety controls were deficient.
- Yes, but: The FDA said it doesn't have ongoing concerns about the safety of drugs made at the plant.
Meanwhile: Novo Nordisk is currently struggling to keep up with demand for products that rely on ingredients made at the Johnston County plant.
- The plant makes the drug ingredient semaglutide, which has seen a rapid increase in demand due to surging popularity of Ozempic and Wegovy.
Why it matters: The Danish pharmaceutical giant is one of the biggest manufacturing employers in the Triangle, employing nearly 2,000 people throughout the region.
- It's also in the process of potentially expanding its Johnston County factory after recently buying 104 acres adjacent to its facilities there.
