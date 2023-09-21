Your guide to watching North Carolina's leaves change

Peak leaf-peeping season is around the corner, and we're fortunate enough to be within driving distance from one of the most beautiful places to watch the leaves change.

Mark your calendars: October 23 is slated to be the best weekend for fall colors across much of North Carolina, according to a foliage forecast from SmokyMountains.com.

Fall colors will likely really start to pop beginning in the first week of October.

Zoom in: The Smoky Mountains will peak around October 16 and will be past peak by Oct. 23.

The Triangle will peak a little earlier, around Oct. 23.

And the whole state will be past its peak by around Nov. 6.

Be smart: The Blue Ridge Mountains is one of the best places to soak up those fall colors, attracting tens of thousands of visitors every year.

At a minimum, fall color tourism adds $1 billion to the state's economy, Appalachian State University researchers say.

If you can't make it all the way out to the mountains this year, Triangle On The Cheap has some ideas for scenic fall drives all across the state.

Fun fact: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis, Axios' Anna Spiegel writes.

As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.

The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds, or purples become visible. Not borophyll!

Go deeper: 5 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Raleigh