The city of Raleigh is entering into negotiations with the Omni Hotel Group to build a 500-room, luxury hotel downtown.

Why it matters: City leaders have complained for years about a lack of hotel rooms downtown, and how that keeps many organizations from choosing the Raleigh Convention Center for events.

Driving the news: The city revealed on Tuesday that it had selected Omni as its partner on a hotel to be built on one of the city-owned parking lots in front of the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

Details: The hope is that more available hotel rooms could make Raleigh more competitive with cities like Louisville, Ky., and Nashville — places that, according to the city, have previously entered into public-private partnerships with Omni.

The city's presentation noted Omni's penchant for building unique, luxury hotels and having financing in place as a benefit for picking the developer.

Its only other locations in the state are the Grove Park Inn in Asheville and a hotel in uptown Charlotte.

Renderings show a potential rooftop deck and pool at a downtown Raleigh Omni. Photo: City of Raleigh

Catch up quick: Last year, the city put out a call to developers to build a hotel that would serve the expansion of the Greater Raleigh Convention Center.

Last month, leaders approved giving developers annual incentives from the city and county's interlocal fund, which uses tourism tax money, to support the hotel's construction.

What's next: The Raleigh City Council voted to enter into negotiations with Omni on Tuesday afternoon and allocated $400,000 to its consultants working on the deal.