53 mins ago - News
Raleigh's apartment construction boom stands out nationally
The Raleigh area is seeing one of the biggest jumps in apartment construction in the country.
Driving the news: Nearly 11,000 apartment units are under construction in the metro area, which includes Cary and other fast-growing suburbs in southern Wake County and Johnston County.
- That's a 210% increase from 2020, according to data from Rent Cafe.
Why it matters: The Triangle is facing a housing shortage from a booming population that is driving up costs for both homes and rental units.
