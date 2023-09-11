Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes buildings with 30 or more units; New York metro numbers do not include the Bronx or Staten Island; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Raleigh area is seeing one of the biggest jumps in apartment construction in the country.

Driving the news: Nearly 11,000 apartment units are under construction in the metro area, which includes Cary and other fast-growing suburbs in southern Wake County and Johnston County.

That's a 210% increase from 2020, according to data from Rent Cafe.

Why it matters: The Triangle is facing a housing shortage from a booming population that is driving up costs for both homes and rental units.