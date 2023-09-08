Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city is asking residents to keep their bins at the curb. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Durham sanitation workers continued to strike Friday — refusing to pick up garbage and recycling for a third day as part of a call for increased wages.

Driving the news: Workers began striking Wednesday. They are collectively calling on the Durham City Council to give them $5,000 bonuses, raise their pay and reclassify temporary workers as full-time employees.

Many sanitation workers have noted they have to commute in from cheaper counties and can't afford Durham rents.

What's happening: The rising cost of living in the Triangle is pushing service workers further out.

That has put pressure on everyone from local governments to restaurants and retailers to raise wages.

Durham firefighters similarly called for raises earlier this year and got a 7% pay increase — though their demands came before the city's annual budget had been set.

State of play: Durham solid waste collectors' wages range from $39,141 to $57,953, ABC11 reported.

Drivers can make up to $70,000.

The city council said on Thursday that it would take up the issue again on Sept. 21, the News & Observer reported.