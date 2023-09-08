Durham sanitation workers strike for higher wages
Durham sanitation workers continued to strike Friday — refusing to pick up garbage and recycling for a third day as part of a call for increased wages.
Driving the news: Workers began striking Wednesday. They are collectively calling on the Durham City Council to give them $5,000 bonuses, raise their pay and reclassify temporary workers as full-time employees.
- Many sanitation workers have noted they have to commute in from cheaper counties and can't afford Durham rents.
What's happening: The rising cost of living in the Triangle is pushing service workers further out.
- That has put pressure on everyone from local governments to restaurants and retailers to raise wages.
- Durham firefighters similarly called for raises earlier this year and got a 7% pay increase — though their demands came before the city's annual budget had been set.
State of play: Durham solid waste collectors' wages range from $39,141 to $57,953, ABC11 reported.
- Drivers can make up to $70,000.
The city council said on Thursday that it would take up the issue again on Sept. 21, the News & Observer reported.
- In the meantime, the city has asked residents to keep their bins on the curb.
