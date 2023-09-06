Share on email (opens in new window)

Dominion Energy has sold its North Carolina gas business. Photo: Julia Rendleman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will soon have a new natural gas provider.

Driving the news: Dominion Energy, which has 600,000 gas customers in the state and controls several gas pipelines, said Wednesday it was selling its North Carolina gas business to the Canadian Enbridge.

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion has had a large presence in the Triangle since buying PSNC in 2019.

The sale does not include the roughly 120,000 electricity customers it has in northeastern North Carolina.

What's next: The deal is expected to be finalized next year.