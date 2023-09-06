45 mins ago - News
Dominion Energy sells its N.C. gas business to Canadian pipeline company
Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will soon have a new natural gas provider.
Driving the news: Dominion Energy, which has 600,000 gas customers in the state and controls several gas pipelines, said Wednesday it was selling its North Carolina gas business to the Canadian Enbridge.
- Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion has had a large presence in the Triangle since buying PSNC in 2019.
- The sale does not include the roughly 120,000 electricity customers it has in northeastern North Carolina.
What's next: The deal is expected to be finalized next year.
- At that point, Enbridge will make decisions on how billing will change for customers and what branding its gas service in the state will be, a Dominion spokesperson said.
