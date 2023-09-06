45 mins ago - News

Dominion Energy sells its N.C. gas business to Canadian pipeline company

Zachery Eanes

Dominion Energy has sold its North Carolina gas business. Photo: Julia Rendleman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians will soon have a new natural gas provider.

Driving the news: Dominion Energy, which has 600,000 gas customers in the state and controls several gas pipelines, said Wednesday it was selling its North Carolina gas business to the Canadian Enbridge.

  • Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion has had a large presence in the Triangle since buying PSNC in 2019.
  • The sale does not include the roughly 120,000 electricity customers it has in northeastern North Carolina.

What's next: The deal is expected to be finalized next year.

  • At that point, Enbridge will make decisions on how billing will change for customers and what branding its gas service in the state will be, a Dominion spokesperson said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more