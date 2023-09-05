September shows: Jonas Brothers, Lil Yachty, Aerosmith
🎸 Sept. 6: Folk-rockers Caamp play Red Hat Amphitheater.
🎉 Sept. 7-9: Show out for Raleigh's Hopscotch Music Festival, which will take over downtown Raleigh with an absolutely stacked lineup this year.
🎤 Sept. 10: Hip hop legends LL Cool J, De La Soul, Redman, Method Man and more come to PNC Arena.
🎙️ Sept. 11: Star rapper Lil Baby brings his national tour to PNC Arena.
🥁 Sept 15-17: Durham's Hiss Golden Messenger holds a three-night stand at the Haw River Ballroom.
🎤 Sept. 15-16: The Office's Craig Robinson takes the mic at Raleigh Improv.
🎹 Sept. 20: Ben Folds returns to the Triangle with a night at the DPAC.
🎻 Sept. 21: North Carolina band Mipso returns to the Cat's Cradle.
- They'll also play the Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh on the 24th.
🇦🇺 Sept. 21: Australian musician Nick Cave takes his baritone vocals to the DPAC.
🤘 Sept. 24: Aerosmith at PNC Arena.
🛥️ Sept. 25: Rap weirdo Lil Yachty plays The Ritz.
🪕 Sept. 26-30: The IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival returns to the streets of Raleigh
💘 Sept. 28: Teen heartthrobs Jonas Brothers bring their adult selves to PNC Arena.
