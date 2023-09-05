1 hour ago - Things to Do

September shows: Jonas Brothers, Lil Yachty, Aerosmith

Zachery Eanes

'90s indie rock legends Pavement will play at Raleigh's Hopscotch Music Festival. Photo: Kieran Frost/Redferns

🎸 Sept. 6: Folk-rockers Caamp play Red Hat Amphitheater.

🎉 Sept. 7-9: Show out for Raleigh's Hopscotch Music Festival, which will take over downtown Raleigh with an absolutely stacked lineup this year.

🎤 Sept. 10: Hip hop legends LL Cool J, De La Soul, Redman, Method Man and more come to PNC Arena.

🎙️ Sept. 11: Star rapper Lil Baby brings his national tour to PNC Arena.

🥁 Sept 15-17: Durham's Hiss Golden Messenger holds a three-night stand at the Haw River Ballroom.

🎤 Sept. 15-16: The Office's Craig Robinson takes the mic at Raleigh Improv.

🎹 Sept. 20: Ben Folds returns to the Triangle with a night at the DPAC.

🎻 Sept. 21: North Carolina band Mipso returns to the Cat's Cradle.

🇦🇺 Sept. 21: Australian musician Nick Cave takes his baritone vocals to the DPAC.

🤘 Sept. 24: Aerosmith at PNC Arena.

🛥️ Sept. 25: Rap weirdo Lil Yachty plays The Ritz.

🪕 Sept. 26-30: The IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival returns to the streets of Raleigh

💘 Sept. 28: Teen heartthrobs Jonas Brothers bring their adult selves to PNC Arena.

