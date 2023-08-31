48 mins ago - News

Raleigh police have seized enough fentanyl this year to kill 8.5 million

Packages of naloxone. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

The Raleigh Police Department has seized 17 kilograms of fentanyl so far this year.

Why it matters: That's enough to kill 8.5 million people, or 85% of North Carolina's population.

What's happening: Overdose deaths are soaring in Raleigh and beyond, in large part because of fentanyl. Even a very small amount of the drug can be lethal.

  • An estimated 48 deaths in Raleigh this year have been caused by overdose, RPD tells Axios, and the department has responded to close to 800 overdose calls.

Be smart: As fentanyl overdoses rise, the over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan, can be found at an increasing number of locations in the state.

  • Both independent and chain pharmacies all over the region carry Narcan. See the map of pharmacies where it's available here.
  • Numerous Triangle county health departments also offer the easy-to administer-nasal spray.
  • Find more information on naloxonesaves.org.
