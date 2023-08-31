Raleigh police have seized enough fentanyl this year to kill 8.5 million

Packages of naloxone. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

The Raleigh Police Department has seized 17 kilograms of fentanyl so far this year.

Why it matters: That's enough to kill 8.5 million people, or 85% of North Carolina's population.

What's happening: Overdose deaths are soaring in Raleigh and beyond, in large part because of fentanyl. Even a very small amount of the drug can be lethal.

An estimated 48 deaths in Raleigh this year have been caused by overdose, RPD tells Axios, and the department has responded to close to 800 overdose calls.

Be smart: As fentanyl overdoses rise, the over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan, can be found at an increasing number of locations in the state.