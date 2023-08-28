UNC-Chapel Hill's campus and surrounding K-12 schools were locked down for hours Monday afternoon because of a reported shooting and an "armed and dangerous person" on or near campus.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office confirmed to Axios that a shooting occurred, after issuing a statement pledging all state resources "to capture the shooter." A Cooper spokesperson said he couldn't offer more details.

The latest: As of 3:45pm, UNC police were looking person of interest and said that person remained at large. But the university issued an "all clear" at 4:14pm, and asked students to stay clear of Caudill labs.

A press conference is scheduled for 5:45pm. (Livestream)

What happened: UNC initially reported an armed individual on or near its campus at 1:03pm Monday.

The school did not give any details to what exactly happened or whether there were any injuries.

The alerts sent the campus and surrounding areas into a state of uncertainty on the second week of classes. Large swaths of the town were shut down.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools also went into lockdown on what was the system's first day of school.

A large police presence centered around several lab buildings on South Road near the school's bell tower.

Students were asked to shelter in place and stay away from windows beginning at 1:21pm.

But the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public Schools system posted that it had received the "all clear" to dismiss at 3:40pm.

Axios' Katie Peralta Soloff contributed to this story.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.