D.C. taco shop Taco Bamba opens a new location in Raleigh
Taco Bamba, a popular Washington, D.C. taqueria, is opening soon in Raleigh's Ridgewood Shopping Center.
Driving the news: The restaurant, founded by chef Victor Albisu — who made his name in D.C.'s fine-dining world — will have its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 28.
Details: Founded in 2013, Taco Bamba has become a fixture in the D.C. suburbs thanks to its traditional tacos as well as off-the-wall creations.
- Its La Poutina taco, for instance, is a take on the Canadian delicacy of poutine that includes fries and barbacoa jus.
- That might sound like a weird combo, but the Washington Post named it one of D.C.'s 25 best tacos in 2022.
- It also has an extensive breakfast menu, featuring chilaquiles as well as tortas.
Zoom out: Raleigh is part of a fresh wave of expansion for Taco Bamba, including Richmond and Nashville, after landing an investment from Raleigh-based Investor Management Corp., the owner of Golden Corral.
- Its location will include an outdoor patio and lawn.
📍 Location: 3518 Wade Ave., Raleigh — near the Whole Foods.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.