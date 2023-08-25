47 mins ago - Food and Drink

D.C. taco shop Taco Bamba opens a new location in Raleigh

Victor Albisu, the founder of the D.C.-area taco shop Taco Bamba. Photo: Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Taco Bamba, a popular Washington, D.C. taqueria, is opening soon in Raleigh's Ridgewood Shopping Center.

Driving the news: The restaurant, founded by chef Victor Albisu — who made his name in D.C.'s fine-dining world — will have its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 28.

Details: Founded in 2013, Taco Bamba has become a fixture in the D.C. suburbs thanks to its traditional tacos as well as off-the-wall creations.

  • Its La Poutina taco, for instance, is a take on the Canadian delicacy of poutine that includes fries and barbacoa jus.
  • That might sound like a weird combo, but the Washington Post named it one of D.C.'s 25 best tacos in 2022.
  • It also has an extensive breakfast menu, featuring chilaquiles as well as tortas.

Zoom out: Raleigh is part of a fresh wave of expansion for Taco Bamba, including Richmond and Nashville, after landing an investment from Raleigh-based Investor Management Corp., the owner of Golden Corral.

  • Its location will include an outdoor patio and lawn.

📍 Location: 3518 Wade Ave., Raleigh — near the Whole Foods.

