Victor Albisu, the founder of the D.C.-area taco shop Taco Bamba. Photo: Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Taco Bamba, a popular Washington, D.C. taqueria, is opening soon in Raleigh's Ridgewood Shopping Center.

Driving the news: The restaurant, founded by chef Victor Albisu — who made his name in D.C.'s fine-dining world — will have its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 28.

Details: Founded in 2013, Taco Bamba has become a fixture in the D.C. suburbs thanks to its traditional tacos as well as off-the-wall creations.

Its La Poutina taco, for instance, is a take on the Canadian delicacy of poutine that includes fries and barbacoa jus.

That might sound like a weird combo, but the Washington Post named it one of D.C.'s 25 best tacos in 2022.

It also has an extensive breakfast menu, featuring chilaquiles as well as tortas.

Zoom out: Raleigh is part of a fresh wave of expansion for Taco Bamba, including Richmond and Nashville, after landing an investment from Raleigh-based Investor Management Corp., the owner of Golden Corral.

Its location will include an outdoor patio and lawn.

📍 Location: 3518 Wade Ave., Raleigh — near the Whole Foods.