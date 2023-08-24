58 mins ago - Food and Drink
N.C. State ends Old Tuffy collab with New Belgium
Pour one out for Old Tuffy, the N.C. State-themed lager that New Belgium had been brewing since 2019.
Driving the news: Just weeks before the start of tailgating season, N.C. State announced that it was ending its collaboration with the brewer, which has a large production facility in Asheville.
Why it matters: Beyond having a great logo, a portion of sales of Old Tuffy supported scholarships for N.C. State students.
- It also means that the Wolfpack will be signing a new beer sponsorship — which the school says will be announced at the start of the season.
