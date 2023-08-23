37 mins ago - Things to Do
A pickleball bar is coming to Raleigh Iron Works
Jaguar Bolera will expand its Raleigh's Iron Works plans beyond a duckpin bowling bar to include pickleball.
Driving the news: The "eatertainment" concept announced it will open five courts — four outdoor and one indoor — in the Salvage Yard, located across the street from Iron Works.
- All of that is in addition to its existing plans: ten lanes of duckpin bowling (think smaller pins and balls and three rolls per frame), private karaoke rooms, maker spaces where groups can host DIY crafting and an extensive cocktail list and a menu inspired by Mexican and Southern cuisine.
What's happening: Jaguar Bolera is a new venture from Robert Thompson, an entrepreneur who founded Punch Bowl Social, a social bar with locations in Austin, Atlanta and Portland, Oregon.
- Raleigh will be Jaguar Bolera's first location, with an opening date targeted for late 2023, both Thompson and Raleigh Iron Works developer Grubb Ventures confirmed. Another one is planned in New Orleans.
