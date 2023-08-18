19 mins ago - Business
Eno River Brewing opens along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail
A new brewery has opened on the edge of the scenic riverwalk in Hillsborough.
Driving the news: Eno River Brewing began serving its beer last week at its new facility near Gold Park and the old Eno Mill.
- It fills a gap in the town's dining-and-drinking scene after Mystery Brewing closed in 2018.
Details: The brewery is located just off the Mountain-to-Sea trail that runs along the Eno River through downtown Hillsborough.
- The property — which formerly housed the headquarters of N.C. Drainage, a yard-and-lawn-repair company that relocated to Graham — features an outdoor patio and lawn facing the riverwalk.
On tap is a wide selection of India pale ales and lighter styles like pilsners, Kolsches and wheat beers.
- It's also already tapped into the Triangle's brewery scene via collaborations with Durham's Fullsteam and Raleigh's Standard Beer + Food.
- Eno River's head brewer, Alex Leonard, previously worked at Trophy Brewing in Raleigh.
