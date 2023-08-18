Share on email (opens in new window)

Enjoying an extremely crispy lager at Eno River Brewing with the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in the background. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

A new brewery has opened on the edge of the scenic riverwalk in Hillsborough.

Driving the news: Eno River Brewing began serving its beer last week at its new facility near Gold Park and the old Eno Mill.

It fills a gap in the town's dining-and-drinking scene after Mystery Brewing closed in 2018.

Details: The brewery is located just off the Mountain-to-Sea trail that runs along the Eno River through downtown Hillsborough.

The property — which formerly housed the headquarters of N.C. Drainage, a yard-and-lawn-repair company that relocated to Graham — features an outdoor patio and lawn facing the riverwalk.

On tap is a wide selection of India pale ales and lighter styles like pilsners, Kolsches and wheat beers.