Martin Necas, of the Carolina Hurricanes, salutes the crowd after a win over the New York Rangers during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Photo: Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes have committed their long-term future to PNC Arena in Raleigh and plan to invest millions in redeveloping the land around the arena.

Driving the news: The Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that they have signed a 20-year lease with the Centennial Authority, the organization that manages PNC Arena.

The agreement comes as Raleigh and Wake County appear ready to give PNC Arena $21.3 million annually from their interlocal fund for the next 25 years.

Why it matters: The commitment from the interlocal fund, which is funded from taxes on hotels and food and beverages, will pave the way for significant upgrades and new construction around the 24-year-old arena.

PNC Arena is one of Wake County's biggest tourism draws thanks to sports and music concerts being hosted there.

Details: The Hurricanes organization said it will sign a ground lease to redevelop the surrounding property into an entertainment district, with $800 million worth of construction planned over the next 20 years.

The goal is to make the arena area more active on game days while also being less reliant on events.

The first phase would cost $200 million and include:

100,000 square feet of retail and food space

150,000 square feet of office space

200 apartments and a 150-room hotel (with 10% of the apartment set aside as affordable housing)

And a 3,000-5,000-capacity music venue.

Of note: The Canes said it will replace 95% of any parking displaced by the development and will set aside five acres as a "dedicated tailgate zone."

The parking lots around PNC Arena have been popular with tailgaters for N.C. State football games for decades.

What they're saying: "This development will transform PNC Arena into a year-round destination for residents, while also improving the event day experience for Hurricanes fans, N.C. State fans and concertgoers alike," Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a statement.