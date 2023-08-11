Captive red wolves at the Museum of Life + Science in Durham. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The U.S. government will release more endangered red wolves into Eastern North Carolina after settling a lawsuit with conservation groups, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Eastern North Carolina is the only place in the world where red wolves roam wild due to a reintroduction plan by the government that started in 1987.

Around three dozen wild wolves currently range in five counties (Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington), according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Driving the news: The government stopped reintroducing the wolves in 2015, after landowners complained about the wolves being a nuisance and up to 96 wolves have been shot and killed over the years.

Since then, the population has dwindled to an estimated 32.

The Southern Environmental Law Center sued the government for halting the program. Now, under a new settlement agreement, it will resume.

What they're saying: The agreement "pulls wild red wolves back from the brink of extinction," Johanna Hamburger, an attorney for the Animal Welfare Institute, said in a statement to the AP.