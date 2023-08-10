Share on email (opens in new window)

The Triangle has a new indoor go-kart track, with electric carts capable of going up to 40 miles per hour.

Driving the news: RushHour has opened its second indoor track in Morrisville at 1021 Wake Competition Center Lane.

Its original location is in Garner, and has been open since 2005.

Details: The 50,000-square-foot facility has a 2-story track, which the company claims is the first multilevel track in the state.

The track is for ages 13 and up.

In addition to go-karting, RushHour also has axe-throwing lanes, a restaurant and bar, and conference space for up to 200 people.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, noon to 9pm.