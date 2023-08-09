While remote work has not been kind to traditional offices, it has been a bright spot for co-working spaces.

Driving the news: A new website launching in Raleigh this week — LocalCoworking.com — wants to help those workers navigate the many co-working spaces that have popped up across the Triangle.

Details: The website is a guide for those new to co-working, said Clark Rinehart, the founder of CoWorking NC. He created the website with Johnny Hackett Jr. of the Black Dollar Corp.

It provides detailed descriptions of independent co-working companies from Raleigh to Pittsboro.

Rinehart hopes Local Coworking can push newcomers to locally-owned spaces rather than national chains.

State of play: Co-working spaces became popular over the last decade as launching points for startups.

They've also become havens for remote workers seeking a respite from working at home, the New York Times reported.

What's next: Rinehart says the goal is to eventually add additional regions and cities to Local Coworking's website.