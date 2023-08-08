Out-of-state buyers still showing interest in Raleigh real estate
Out-of-state buyers are still showing a lot of interest in grabbing some Raleigh real estate, an Axios analysis of Zillow data shows.
Why it matters: The Triangle continues to have one of the hottest housing markets in the country — especially as newcomers from more expensive cities often bring higher incomes and offer prices.
- The state as a whole added the third largest number of residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to new U.S. Census Bureau figures.
Driving the news: Residents of the East Coast's largest cities are among the top searchers of Raleigh homes, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.
By the numbers: Roughly 55% of page views for Raleigh-area Zillow listings are from locals, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.
- Of the top 10 metros where searches originate from, six are out of state, with New York, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami sending the most traffic Raleigh's way.
- Charlotte and Durham, however, were the cities that searched Raleigh real estate the most.
The big picture: Since 2021, there's been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay area and Seattle — for more affordable states, Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr told Axios' Brianna Crane.
- On top of the Carolinas, Marr said, people left New York and headed south to Philly and Florida.
Yes, but: "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Marr tells Axios.
- It's simply too expensive for most people to buy right now. Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per a June report.
- Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped 7%.
