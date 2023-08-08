Image credit: Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Out-of-state buyers are still showing a lot of interest in grabbing some Raleigh real estate, an Axios analysis of Zillow data shows.

Why it matters: The Triangle continues to have one of the hottest housing markets in the country — especially as newcomers from more expensive cities often bring higher incomes and offer prices.

The state as a whole added the third largest number of residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to new U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Driving the news: Residents of the East Coast's largest cities are among the top searchers of Raleigh homes, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

By the numbers: Roughly 55% of page views for Raleigh-area Zillow listings are from locals, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

Of the top 10 metros where searches originate from, six are out of state, with New York, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami sending the most traffic Raleigh's way.

Charlotte and Durham, however, were the cities that searched Raleigh real estate the most.

The big picture: Since 2021, there's been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay area and Seattle — for more affordable states, Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr told Axios' Brianna Crane.

On top of the Carolinas, Marr said, people left New York and headed south to Philly and Florida.

Yes, but: "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Marr tells Axios.