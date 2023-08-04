The Triangle's best burgers
We asked you a few months back about your favorite burger joints in the Triangle, and thanks to you, we've put together a mouth-watering list of places to try.
Here are our readers' top recommendations:
MoJoe's Burger Joint: Located at the northern end of Raleigh's Glenwood South nightlife district, MoJoe's is a simple spot that serves the type of food that can fortify you for a night out or revive you after one.
Location: 620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
Hours: 11am-10pm daily.
Players' Retreat: A sports bar par excellence known as much for its company as its burgers and drinks.
Location: 105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh
Hours:
- 11:30am-midnight, Monday through Thursday
- 11:30-1am Friday
- 11-1am Saturday
- 11-12am Sunday
Al's Burger Shack: Once named by TripAdvisor for the best burger in America, it serves locally-raised beef free of antibiotics and hormones.
- The restaurant recently changed ownership after the previous owner was accused of sexual harassment, the Daily Tar Heel reports.
Locations:
- 708 Market Street, Chapel Hill
- 516 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
Hours: 11am-8pm, Tuesday-Saturday
QueenBurger: Born as a pandemic experiment by the owners of Durham's Kingfisher cocktail bar, QueenBurger's smash burgers have been a hit from the start.
- It's since graduated to its own space next to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Location: 359 Blackwell St. Suite 125, Durham
Hours: 11am-2:30pm, Monday
- 11am-8pm, Tuesday-Sunday
Standard Beer + Food: A favorite in Raleigh's Oakwood neighborhood, Standard serves a menu of locally-sourced foods, including a fan-favorite smash burger.
Location: 205 E. Franklin St., Raleigh
Kitchen hours:
- 5-10pm Monday-Thursday
- 11:30am-10pm Friday
- 11am-10pm Saturday
- 11am-8pm Sunday
Char-Grill: The grandfather of the Triangle's burger scene, a Char-Grill burger is practically a cultural icon of the city.
- Case in point: A developer's plans to tear down the original Char-Grill was one of the biggest stories in the city last year.
Locations: Char-Grill has nine locations throughout the Triangle.
Hours: Vary by location.
Mandolin: A top-tier spot for raw oysters and locally sourced seasonal dishes as well as its outstanding burgers.
- Mandolin serves a seasonally rotating burger for just $10 on Mondays and on the bar menu every day but Sunday, per Raleigh Magazine.
- Currently on the menu: The Ole Bleu Burger.
Location: 2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh
Hours:
- 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday
- 5:30-9:30pm Friday and Saturday
- Sunday brunch 10:30am-2:30pm
Corbett's: An old school soda bar in Cary, Corbett's menu delivers a greasy collection of classics, from a mushroom Swiss burger to a Carolina-style burger with cheese, chili and coleslaw.
Location: 126 Kilmayne Dr., Cary
Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Saturday
- Closed on Sunday
Fine Folk: Opened last year in Raleigh's Gateway Plaza, Fine Folk is an upscale diner that pays extra attention to the comfort foods. Its cheeseburger first gained notoriety during its days as a pandemic-era pop-up called Gov't Cheeseburger.
Location: 2409 Crabtree Blvd. #100, Raleigh
Hours: Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Monday, 5-9pm
- Thursday-Friday, 5-10pm
- Saturday-Sunday, 3-9pm
Neuse River Brewing: At this point, the Five Points brewery is known just as much for its food as its beer, with its brasserie being one of Raleigh's favorite spots for dinner or brunch.
- Its burger — piled high with ribbons of fried onions, cheese and pickles — was voted by The News & Observer's readers as the best in the Triangle.
Location: 518 Pershing Road, Raleigh
Hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 5-9pm
- Friday, 4-10pm
- Saturday, noon-10pm
- Sunday, 11am-9pm
- Closed: Monday and Tuesday
