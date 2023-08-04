2 hours ago - Food and Drink

The Triangle's best burgers

Lucille Sherman

A burger done Old Raleigh-style at MoJoe's Burger Joint. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

We asked you a few months back about your favorite burger joints in the Triangle, and thanks to you, we've put together a mouth-watering list of places to try.

Here are our readers' top recommendations:

MoJoe's Burger Joint: Located at the northern end of Raleigh's Glenwood South nightlife district, MoJoe's is a simple spot that serves the type of food that can fortify you for a night out or revive you after one.

Location: 620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Hours: 11am-10pm daily.

Players' Retreat: A sports bar par excellence known as much for its company as its burgers and drinks.

Location: 105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh

Hours:

  • 11:30am-midnight, Monday through Thursday
  • 11:30-1am Friday
  • 11-1am Saturday
  • 11-12am Sunday

Al's Burger Shack: Once named by TripAdvisor for the best burger in America, it serves locally-raised beef free of antibiotics and hormones.

  • The restaurant recently changed ownership after the previous owner was accused of sexual harassment, the Daily Tar Heel reports.

Locations:

  • 708 Market Street, Chapel Hill
  • 516 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

Hours: 11am-8pm, Tuesday-Saturday

QueenBurger: Born as a pandemic experiment by the owners of Durham's Kingfisher cocktail bar, QueenBurger's smash burgers have been a hit from the start.

  • It's since graduated to its own space next to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Location: 359 Blackwell St. Suite 125, Durham

Hours: 11am-2:30pm, Monday

  • 11am-8pm, Tuesday-Sunday
QueenBurger is located near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Standard Beer + Food: A favorite in Raleigh's Oakwood neighborhood, Standard serves a menu of locally-sourced foods, including a fan-favorite smash burger.

Location: 205 E. Franklin St., Raleigh

Kitchen hours:

  • 5-10pm Monday-Thursday
  • 11:30am-10pm Friday
  • 11am-10pm Saturday
  • 11am-8pm Sunday

Char-Grill: The grandfather of the Triangle's burger scene, a Char-Grill burger is practically a cultural icon of the city.

Locations: Char-Grill has nine locations throughout the Triangle.

Hours: Vary by location.

Mandolin: A top-tier spot for raw oysters and locally sourced seasonal dishes as well as its outstanding burgers.

  • Mandolin serves a seasonally rotating burger for just $10 on Mondays and on the bar menu every day but Sunday, per Raleigh Magazine.
  • Currently on the menu: The Ole Bleu Burger.

Location: ​​2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh

Hours:

  • 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday
  • 5:30-9:30pm Friday and Saturday
  • Sunday brunch 10:30am-2:30pm

Corbett's: An old school soda bar in Cary, Corbett's menu delivers a greasy collection of classics, from a mushroom Swiss burger to a Carolina-style burger with cheese, chili and coleslaw.

Location: 126 Kilmayne Dr., Cary

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Saturday

  • Closed on Sunday

Fine Folk: Opened last year in Raleigh's Gateway Plaza, Fine Folk is an upscale diner that pays extra attention to the comfort foods. Its cheeseburger first gained notoriety during its days as a pandemic-era pop-up called Gov't Cheeseburger.

Location: 2409 Crabtree Blvd. #100, Raleigh

Hours: Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Monday, 5-9pm
  • Thursday-Friday, 5-10pm
  • Saturday-Sunday, 3-9pm

Neuse River Brewing: At this point, the Five Points brewery is known just as much for its food as its beer, with its brasserie being one of Raleigh's favorite spots for dinner or brunch.

  • Its burger — piled high with ribbons of fried onions, cheese and pickles — was voted by The News & Observer's readers as the best in the Triangle.

Location: 518 Pershing Road, Raleigh

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 5-9pm

  • Friday, 4-10pm
  • Saturday, noon-10pm
  • Sunday, 11am-9pm
  • Closed: Monday and Tuesday

