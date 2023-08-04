The Triangle's best burgers

Share on email (opens in new window)

A burger done Old Raleigh-style at MoJoe's Burger Joint. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

We asked you a few months back about your favorite burger joints in the Triangle, and thanks to you, we've put together a mouth-watering list of places to try.

Here are our readers' top recommendations:

MoJoe's Burger Joint: Located at the northern end of Raleigh's Glenwood South nightlife district, MoJoe's is a simple spot that serves the type of food that can fortify you for a night out or revive you after one.

Location: 620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Hours: 11am-10pm daily.

Players' Retreat: A sports bar par excellence known as much for its company as its burgers and drinks.

Location: 105 Oberlin Road, Raleigh

Hours:

11:30am-midnight, Monday through Thursday

11:30-1am Friday

11-1am Saturday

11-12am Sunday

Al's Burger Shack: Once named by TripAdvisor for the best burger in America, it serves locally-raised beef free of antibiotics and hormones.

The restaurant recently changed ownership after the previous owner was accused of sexual harassment, the Daily Tar Heel reports.

Locations:

708 Market Street, Chapel Hill

516 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

Hours: 11am-8pm, Tuesday-Saturday

QueenBurger: Born as a pandemic experiment by the owners of Durham's Kingfisher cocktail bar, QueenBurger's smash burgers have been a hit from the start.

It's since graduated to its own space next to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Location: 359 Blackwell St. Suite 125, Durham

Hours: 11am-2:30pm, Monday

11am-8pm, Tuesday-Sunday

QueenBurger is located near the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Standard Beer + Food: A favorite in Raleigh's Oakwood neighborhood, Standard serves a menu of locally-sourced foods, including a fan-favorite smash burger.

Location: 205 E. Franklin St., Raleigh

Kitchen hours:

5-10pm Monday-Thursday

11:30am-10pm Friday

11am-10pm Saturday

11am-8pm Sunday

Char-Grill: The grandfather of the Triangle's burger scene, a Char-Grill burger is practically a cultural icon of the city.

Case in point: A developer's plans to tear down the original Char-Grill was one of the biggest stories in the city last year.

Locations: Char-Grill has nine locations throughout the Triangle.

Hours: Vary by location.

Mandolin: A top-tier spot for raw oysters and locally sourced seasonal dishes as well as its outstanding burgers.

Mandolin serves a seasonally rotating burger for just $10 on Mondays and on the bar menu every day but Sunday, per Raleigh Magazine.

Currently on the menu: The Ole Bleu Burger.

Location: ​​2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh

Hours:

5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday

5:30-9:30pm Friday and Saturday

Sunday brunch 10:30am-2:30pm

Corbett's: An old school soda bar in Cary, Corbett's menu delivers a greasy collection of classics, from a mushroom Swiss burger to a Carolina-style burger with cheese, chili and coleslaw.

Location: 126 Kilmayne Dr., Cary

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Saturday

Closed on Sunday

Fine Folk: Opened last year in Raleigh's Gateway Plaza, Fine Folk is an upscale diner that pays extra attention to the comfort foods. Its cheeseburger first gained notoriety during its days as a pandemic-era pop-up called Gov't Cheeseburger.

Location: 2409 Crabtree Blvd. #100, Raleigh

Hours: Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday, 5-9pm

Thursday-Friday, 5-10pm

Saturday-Sunday, 3-9pm

Neuse River Brewing: At this point, the Five Points brewery is known just as much for its food as its beer, with its brasserie being one of Raleigh's favorite spots for dinner or brunch.

Its burger — piled high with ribbons of fried onions, cheese and pickles — was voted by The News & Observer's readers as the best in the Triangle.

Location: 518 Pershing Road, Raleigh

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 5-9pm

Friday, 4-10pm

Saturday, noon-10pm

Sunday, 11am-9pm

Closed: Monday and Tuesday

