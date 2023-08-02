35 mins ago - Food and Drink
Cook Out is opening a new restaurant in Raleigh
Popular North Carolina fast-food chain Cook Out appears ready to test a new restaurant in the Raleigh market.
Driving the news: The Thomasville-based company has filed permits with the city of Raleigh to renovate a former KFC location into a "Roo's Chicken."
- The building at 1221 New Bern Ave. also now sports signs that say Roo's Chicken. The Triangle Business Journal was the first to report the renovation.
Roo's Chicken will be next to an existing Cook Out on property the company bought for $900,000 in 2021, according to county records.
- It's unclear what sort of menu Roo's will have. A Cook Out spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Be smart: This isn't the first time that Cook Out has used the "Roo's" moniker.
- It previously tested a TacoRoos concept in Wilmington in 2020 — though that location has since reverted back to a Cook Out.
- Previously filed permits show that Cook Out was considering placing a TacoRoos on the New Bern Avenue property.
