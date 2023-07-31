Share on email (opens in new window)

The lounge at Cork Vault. Photo: Courtesy of Cork Vault

Cork Vault, a Charlotte-based wine storage facility and lounge, is expanding into Raleigh.

Driving the news: Cork Vault quietly opened a location earlier this year at 4429 Beryl Road, near Neomonde and Raleigh Brewing in west Raleigh, owner Bill Bounds said.

Details: Founded in Charlotte in 2016, Core Vault provides secure and temperature-controlled lockers for wine collectors and enthusiasts. Its facility in Charlotte now holds 150,000 bottles.

The service is geared toward individuals or restaurants whose collections have become too large for their homes or for those who have downsized and need the extra space.

Cork Vault also runs a lounge that can be accessed 24/7 and often hosts dinners and bottle shares.

Memberships start at $40.42 per month to reserve storage for up to 12 cases of wine. There are price offerings for 18 cases, 24 cases and 27 cases.

Custom cellars are also available for users who need larger spaces.

What they're saying: Bounds said the goal is to begin offering quarterly wine-share dinners to Raleigh customers in the future.