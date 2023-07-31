Charlotte wine locker company Cork Vault expands to Raleigh
Cork Vault, a Charlotte-based wine storage facility and lounge, is expanding into Raleigh.
Driving the news: Cork Vault quietly opened a location earlier this year at 4429 Beryl Road, near Neomonde and Raleigh Brewing in west Raleigh, owner Bill Bounds said.
Details: Founded in Charlotte in 2016, Core Vault provides secure and temperature-controlled lockers for wine collectors and enthusiasts. Its facility in Charlotte now holds 150,000 bottles.
- The service is geared toward individuals or restaurants whose collections have become too large for their homes or for those who have downsized and need the extra space.
- Cork Vault also runs a lounge that can be accessed 24/7 and often hosts dinners and bottle shares.
Memberships start at $40.42 per month to reserve storage for up to 12 cases of wine. There are price offerings for 18 cases, 24 cases and 27 cases.
- Custom cellars are also available for users who need larger spaces.
What they're saying: Bounds said the goal is to begin offering quarterly wine-share dinners to Raleigh customers in the future.
- In Charlotte, "We provide full dinner for everyone and a bottle of wine from our cellars," Bounds said. "The only thing we ask is they bring a bottle of wine from their cellars."
