Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The rooftop at The Velvet Hippo in Durham. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Downtown Durham will add a new rooftop bar tonight when The Velvet Hippo Bar & Lounge opens its doors to the public.

Driving the news: The Velvet Hippo — located on the third floor of 119 Orange St. — is having a soft opening today and a grand opening party on Aug. 5.

Details: The tropical-themed bar is broken into two halves.

The first half is a brightly decorated indoor lounge centered on a long bar with plenty of nooks to settle into.

The other half is a two-tiered rooftop patio overlooking Parrish Street and Durham City Hall.

The bar is the work of five women: Alison Domnas, Claire Lyons, Sarah Matista, Amy Lyons Floyd and general manager Leslie Matista, a veteran of the Triangle hospitality scene.

The opening cocktail menu is heavy on the summer vibes, with plenty of citrus and tiny umbrella adornments.

We snuck into a recent friends-and-family preview and can vouch for bartenders' caipirinhas and homemade concoctions like the "Garter Belt" (a refreshing mixture of gin, elderflower and muddled cucumber) and the "Ursula, Queen of Atlantica" (a slightly tart drink featuring purple gin).

Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 4pm-midnight.