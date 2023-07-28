Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Having a drink on the roof of The Velvet Hippo. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The number of rooftops worth drinking on across the Triangle has grown significantly in recent years.

Here are some of the Triangle's best and most well-known spots:

Durham & Chapel Hill

Enjoy creative cocktails and seasonal snacks poolside on the roof at The Patio at Unscripted.

Address: 202 N. Corcoran St., Durham

Hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 4-9pm

Friday: 4-11pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

Sunday: 11am-8pm

Experience the panoramic views of downtown Durham at one of the most iconic rooftop bars in town, The Roof at The Durham.

Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5-11pm

Friday and Saturday: 5pm-midnight

Try out Durham's newest rooftop bar, The Velvet Hippo Bar & Lounge.

Address: 119 Orange St., third floor, Durham

Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 4pm-midnight.

Thursday-Friday: 4pm-2am

Saturday: 12pm-2am

Sunday: 12pm-midnight

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery is a crowd-favorite spot for late-night brews and a wide range of American dishes.

Address: 100 E Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Hours:

Wednesday: 12–10pm

Thursday-Friday: 12pm–2am

Saturday: 11-2am

Sunday: 11am–10pm

Monday: 12–10pm

Raleigh & Cary

One of Raleigh's hottest (as in, popular) rooftop bars, The Willard regularly has a rotating list of exciting cocktail specials.

Address: 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5-10pm

Friday: 4-11pm

Saturday: 12-11pm

Sunday: 12-9pm

Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar, among the most picturesque spots to grab a cocktail and dinner, is one of the most iconic places to eat in downtown Raleigh.

Address: 326 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm

Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm

Highgarden, located on Glenwood South, is an open-air venue with some of the best views in downtown Raleigh.

Address: 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday: 4pm-2am

Jolie, a French bistro located in Historic Oakwood, has a rooftop bar that's a crowd favorite for special occasions and just-because dinners alike.

Address: 620 N. Person St., Raleigh

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-10pm

AVA Rooftop Bar, located in Cary's Fenton, is one of the newest and most Instagrammable rooftop spots in the region, featuring Mediterranean dishes and cocktails.

Address: 301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary

Hours: