The Triangle's best rooftop bars
The number of rooftops worth drinking on across the Triangle has grown significantly in recent years.
- Here are some of the Triangle's best and most well-known spots:
Durham & Chapel Hill
Enjoy creative cocktails and seasonal snacks poolside on the roof at The Patio at Unscripted.
Address: 202 N. Corcoran St., Durham
Hours:
- Tuesday-Thursday: 4-9pm
- Friday: 4-11pm
- Saturday: 11am-11pm
- Sunday: 11am-8pm
Experience the panoramic views of downtown Durham at one of the most iconic rooftop bars in town, The Roof at The Durham.
Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham
Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 5-11pm
- Friday and Saturday: 5pm-midnight
Try out Durham's newest rooftop bar, The Velvet Hippo Bar & Lounge.
Address: 119 Orange St., third floor, Durham
Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 4pm-midnight.
- Thursday-Friday: 4pm-2am
- Saturday: 12pm-2am
- Sunday: 12pm-midnight
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery is a crowd-favorite spot for late-night brews and a wide range of American dishes.
Address: 100 E Franklin St., Chapel Hill
Hours:
- Wednesday: 12–10pm
- Thursday-Friday: 12pm–2am
- Saturday: 11-2am
- Sunday: 11am–10pm
- Monday: 12–10pm
Raleigh & Cary
One of Raleigh's hottest (as in, popular) rooftop bars, The Willard regularly has a rotating list of exciting cocktail specials.
Address: 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 5-10pm
- Friday: 4-11pm
- Saturday: 12-11pm
- Sunday: 12-9pm
Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar, among the most picturesque spots to grab a cocktail and dinner, is one of the most iconic places to eat in downtown Raleigh.
Address: 326 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
Hours:
- Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm
- Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm
Highgarden, located on Glenwood South, is an open-air venue with some of the best views in downtown Raleigh.
Address: 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday: 4pm-2am
Jolie, a French bistro located in Historic Oakwood, has a rooftop bar that's a crowd favorite for special occasions and just-because dinners alike.
Address: 620 N. Person St., Raleigh
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-10pm
AVA Rooftop Bar, located in Cary's Fenton, is one of the newest and most Instagrammable rooftop spots in the region, featuring Mediterranean dishes and cocktails.
Address: 301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary
Hours:
- Wednesday: 5pm-12am
- Thursday-Friday: 5pm-2am
- Saturday: 4pm-2am
- Sunday: 4-10pm
