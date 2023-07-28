39 mins ago - Things to Do

The Triangle's best rooftop bars

Zachery Eanes

Having a drink on the roof of The Velvet Hippo. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The number of rooftops worth drinking on across the Triangle has grown significantly in recent years.

  • Here are some of the Triangle's best and most well-known spots:

Durham & Chapel Hill

Enjoy creative cocktails and seasonal snacks poolside on the roof at The Patio at Unscripted.

Address: 202 N. Corcoran St., Durham

Hours:

  • Tuesday-Thursday: 4-9pm
  • Friday: 4-11pm
  • Saturday: 11am-11pm
  • Sunday: 11am-8pm

Experience the panoramic views of downtown Durham at one of the most iconic rooftop bars in town, The Roof at The Durham.

Address: 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

Hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 5-11pm
  • Friday and Saturday: 5pm-midnight

Try out Durham's newest rooftop bar, The Velvet Hippo Bar & Lounge.

Address: 119 Orange St., third floor, Durham

Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 4pm-midnight.

  • Thursday-Friday: 4pm-2am
  • Saturday: 12pm-2am
  • Sunday: 12pm-midnight

Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery is a crowd-favorite spot for late-night brews and a wide range of American dishes.

Address: 100 E Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Hours:

  • Wednesday: 12–10pm
  • Thursday-Friday: 12pm–2am
  • Saturday: 11-2am
  • Sunday: 11am–10pm
  • Monday: 12–10pm

Raleigh & Cary

One of Raleigh's hottest (as in, popular) rooftop bars, The Willard regularly has a rotating list of exciting cocktail specials.

Address: 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 5-10pm
  • Friday: 4-11pm
  • Saturday: 12-11pm
  • Sunday: 12-9pm

Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar, among the most picturesque spots to grab a cocktail and dinner, is one of the most iconic places to eat in downtown Raleigh.

Address: 326 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Hours:

  • Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm
  • Friday-Saturday: 11am-11pm

Highgarden, located on Glenwood South, is an open-air venue with some of the best views in downtown Raleigh.

Address: 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday: 4pm-2am

Jolie, a French bistro located in Historic Oakwood, has a rooftop bar that's a crowd favorite for special occasions and just-because dinners alike.

Address: 620 N. Person St., Raleigh

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-10pm

AVA Rooftop Bar, located in Cary's Fenton, is one of the newest and most Instagrammable rooftop spots in the region, featuring Mediterranean dishes and cocktails.

Address: 301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary

Hours:

  • Wednesday: 5pm-12am
  • Thursday-Friday: 5pm-2am
  • Saturday: 4pm-2am
  • Sunday: 4-10pm
