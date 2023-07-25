2 hours ago - Sports
UNC and Kansas basketball sign deal to play home-and-home games
UNC and Kansas, two of college basketball's heavyweights, will play a two-game series against each other starting next year.
Driving the news: The two schools announced Monday they have signed a home-and-home deal for the 2024-2025 season.
Why it matters: The 2024 matchup will be only the second time UNC has played at Kansas' legendary Allen Fieldhouse, with the last visit being in 1960.
- And in 2025, Kansas will make its first-ever visit to the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill.
Be smart: UNC and Kansas have a long shared history, but they've only played 12 times, including in two national title games (1957 and 2022).
- Two of UNC's most famous coaches also have connections to Kansas. Dean Smith was an alumnus and Roy Williams coached there for 15 seasons.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.