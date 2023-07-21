Blackbird Books and Coffee, downtown Raleigh's newest cafe and bookstore, will celebrate its grand opening Friday.

Driving the news: The shop, located in the historic City Market, opened its door for the first time last weekend and is the second bookstore to open in downtown Raleigh in as many months.

Why it matters: Blackbird brings a much welcomed addition to downtown's City Market district — known for its cobblestone streets and restaurants like Big Ed's — which lost many of its tenants since the start of the pandemic.

"We've been aiming for a cozy atmosphere and [City Market] felt like a great match," co-owner Hannah Brunswick said. "And we know retail is kind of up and coming here and we just felt more [retail] brings the market back to life."

Details: Sisters-in-law Hannah and Bre Brunswick, who previously managed a coffee shop and started a jewelry company respectively, run the store and handpick its small selection of books with a focus on female and queer authors.

The coffee bar, which features espresso drinks as well as teas, uses beans roasted by Raleigh's Black & White Coffee.

The store also carries a selection of artisan-made jewelry, notebooks and other gifts, and offers a monthly book box that includes a book and handmade gift.

What they're saying: "We're really hoping this is a place where people become regulars, where we know everybody's names and where people feel like they're welcome and like they belong," Hannah Brunswick told Axios.

"I know we've both personally struggled with finding places where we truly feel like we're seen and accepted," she added, "and I think a lot of people struggle with that. So our vision is to make everybody feel like they belong here."

What's happening: The store will be open from 9am-9pm Friday.

Poetry Fox will be writing $10 poems starting at 5pm.

