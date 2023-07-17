1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Flying Bull Beer Co. to open in downtown Durham

Zachery Eanes

A rendering of the planned Flying Bull Beer Co. space at 300 Morris St. Photo: Courtesy of Longfellow Real Estate

Flying Bull Beer Co. will open a second location this winter in downtown Durham.

Driving the news: The brewery, which has operated on Durham's Ninth Street since 2020, plans to open the new taproom in the city's Innovation District, a downtown office campus home to companies like Google, Spreedly and several biotech companies.

Details: It will be located in a 5,500-square-foot space inside the 300 Morris St. building, next to 321 Coffee.

  • In addition to its beers, Flying Beer plans to add a cocktail-and-food menu to its offerings with the new space.

What's next: Construction began this month and is expected to be completed in December.

