Flying Bull Beer Co. to open in downtown Durham
Flying Bull Beer Co. will open a second location this winter in downtown Durham.
Driving the news: The brewery, which has operated on Durham's Ninth Street since 2020, plans to open the new taproom in the city's Innovation District, a downtown office campus home to companies like Google, Spreedly and several biotech companies.
Details: It will be located in a 5,500-square-foot space inside the 300 Morris St. building, next to 321 Coffee.
- In addition to its beers, Flying Beer plans to add a cocktail-and-food menu to its offerings with the new space.
What's next: Construction began this month and is expected to be completed in December.
