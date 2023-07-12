NC Sen. Mike Woodard to run for Durham mayor

Share on email (opens in new window)

State Sen. Mike Woodard plans to leave the N.C. General Assembly to run for mayor of Durham, he tells Axios.

He says he intends to formally enter the race Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Current Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal announced last month she would not run for re-election after her first-term in office, potentially creating a wide-open race.

State of play: O'Neal's term was marked by a divided council and an investigation into city council member Monique Holsey-Hyman over an alleged extortion attempt of a local developer.