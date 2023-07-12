3 hours ago - News

NC Sen. Mike Woodard to run for Durham mayor

Zachery Eanes

Photo: Travis Long/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

State Sen. Mike Woodard plans to leave the N.C. General Assembly to run for mayor of Durham, he tells Axios.

  • He says he intends to formally enter the race Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Current Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal announced last month she would not run for re-election after her first-term in office, potentially creating a wide-open race.

State of play: O'Neal's term was marked by a divided council and an  investigation into city council member Monique Holsey-Hyman over an alleged extortion attempt of a local developer.

  • Another city council member, Jillian Johnson, also has decided not to run for re-election.
  • Woodard, a former city council member, is the first person to announce their intention to run for office.
