North Carolina cities, state agencies and employees will receive a new bout of funding when lawmakers agree on a new state budget and usher it into law.

If you're not among those of us keeping a close eye on this complicated and wonky process, here's what to know.

Why it matters: The final budget will affect all North Carolinians. It will spend $60 million over two years on pay raises for state employees and teachers, and will cut taxes and direct billions toward water, sewer, roads and other infrastructure projects.

Driving the news: It's unclear when, exactly, our Republican-controlled legislature will send a budget proposal to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

Lawmakers originally planned to have the process wrapped up by the end of June, before the fiscal year began.

Now, some political observers estimate that it will happen in the coming weeks. We'll see about that.

Context: Leaders in both chambers have different priorities about how to spend state dollars over the next two years.

The House, for example, usually wants to spend a little more on raises for state employees and projects for individual lawmakers' districts and a little less on tax cuts.

Between the lines: How long it takes before the state sees a budget depends on how long it takes for Republican leaders to work out a compromise.

Bonus points: One of the most important pieces in budget negotiations this year is Medicaid expansion, which hinges on lawmakers reaching a deal.