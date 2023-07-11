How to fake it: N.C. state budget edition
North Carolina cities, state agencies and employees will receive a new bout of funding when lawmakers agree on a new state budget and usher it into law.
- If you're not among those of us keeping a close eye on this complicated and wonky process, here's what to know.
Why it matters: The final budget will affect all North Carolinians. It will spend $60 million over two years on pay raises for state employees and teachers, and will cut taxes and direct billions toward water, sewer, roads and other infrastructure projects.
Driving the news: It's unclear when, exactly, our Republican-controlled legislature will send a budget proposal to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
- Lawmakers originally planned to have the process wrapped up by the end of June, before the fiscal year began.
- Now, some political observers estimate that it will happen in the coming weeks. We'll see about that.
Context: Leaders in both chambers have different priorities about how to spend state dollars over the next two years.
- The House, for example, usually wants to spend a little more on raises for state employees and projects for individual lawmakers' districts and a little less on tax cuts.
Between the lines: How long it takes before the state sees a budget depends on how long it takes for Republican leaders to work out a compromise.
Bonus points: One of the most important pieces in budget negotiations this year is Medicaid expansion, which hinges on lawmakers reaching a deal.
