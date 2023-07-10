Raleigh housing prices dip compared to last year
High home prices and interest rates have weakened demand in the local housing market — but just by a bit, Axios' Deirdra Funcheon writes.
What's happening: The U.S. median home listing price slipped 0.9% compared to a year prior, the first annual decline since 2017, according to Realtor.com's June Monthly Housing Trends Report.
Zoom in: Listing prices for homes in the Raleigh-Cary metro area have dropped by more than 4% since last year to nearly $480,000, according to Realtor.com.
The big picture: Of the 50 largest U.S. metros, 15 saw their median list prices decline.
- Raleigh posted the third largest decline, trailing only Austin (-6.8%) and Houston (-5.1%).
Yes, but: Prices increased in the area by 1% between May and June — though slightly below the 1.3% average among the biggest metro areas.
- And the national median list price is still 39.1% higher than in June 2019.
State of play: Despite the year-over-year declines, house hunting in the Triangle hasn't gotten easier.
- Interest rates are significantly higher than they were last year, and the average monthly payment has nearly doubled in the past two years.
- "While this could feel like a welcome relief for buyers, our revised 2023 outlook expects only a modest drop in home prices of 0.6% for the year" nationally, Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, said in a statement.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.