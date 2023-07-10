Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

High home prices and interest rates have weakened demand in the local housing market — but just by a bit, Axios' Deirdra Funcheon writes.

What's happening: The U.S. median home listing price slipped 0.9% compared to a year prior, the first annual decline since 2017, according to Realtor.com's June Monthly Housing Trends Report.

Zoom in: Listing prices for homes in the Raleigh-Cary metro area have dropped by more than 4% since last year to nearly $480,000, according to Realtor.com.

The big picture: Of the 50 largest U.S. metros, 15 saw their median list prices decline.

Raleigh posted the third largest decline, trailing only Austin (-6.8%) and Houston (-5.1%).

Yes, but: Prices increased in the area by 1% between May and June — though slightly below the 1.3% average among the biggest metro areas.

And the national median list price is still 39.1% higher than in June 2019.

State of play: Despite the year-over-year declines, house hunting in the Triangle hasn't gotten easier.