Little Bull took over the former Jetplane Coffee space in Durham's Old Five Points. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Oscar Diaz's new Durham restaurant Little Bull wants you to know it is not going to be a tired take on Mexican food.

Rather, it's an exploration of everything that has influenced the Mexican-American chef, whose Raleigh restaurant Cortez earned him two James Beard nominations for blending Mexican seafood dishes with local ingredients.

State of plate: Opened last month in Durham's Old Five Points, Little Bull serves what Diaz is calling "pocho" food — a reference to a slang term in Spanish for Mexican-American kids that use Spanglish.

In this case, it's a mixture of everything Diaz has absorbed so far in his life, from the Mexican food of his heritage to the dishes he has discovered on his own.

The most obvious example of this is Little Bull's excellent birria dumplings, which nestle slow-cooked Mexican goat and broth inside crescent-shaped potstickers most often found in Chinese cuisine.

It's a combination you won't find elsewhere in the Triangle — and with a seasonal menu planned, more unique combos should come.

The birria dumplings ($12) are a standout on Little Bull's menu. Or try the $6 corn covered in mayo, guacatillo and queso enchilado (right). Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Other menu highlights: A tender beef tongue and cheek barbacoa served with bone marrow.

A cactus and okra salad

Diaz's take on Korean barbecue as well as North Carolina-caught fish, like bass and trout

Cortez staples like gambas a la plancha and a ceviche.

Churro balls and dipping chocolate provide a sweet finish to the meal.

📍 Location: 810 N. Mangum St.

⏰ Hours: 5-10pm Sunday through Thursday (closed on Tuesday), 5-11pm Friday and Saturday.