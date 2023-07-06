Share on email (opens in new window)

Melissa Etheridge performs during 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Here are some of the best shows coming to the Triangle this month:

🎤 July 8: Coastal Credit Union Music Park hosts Tears for Fears.

🎸 July 8: Chapel Hill jangle pop legend Chris Stamey play the Cat's Cradle Back Room.

🎤 July 8-9: Comedian John Oliver performs at DPAC for two nights.

🪕 July 13-15: Billy Strings brings his massive following to the Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

🤠 July 14: Alt country rockers Son Volt come through the Haw River Ballroom.

🎶 July 16: Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge performs at the Carolina Theatre, and Young the Giant and Milky Chance will perform at Red Hat Amphitheater.

🎙️ July 19: 90s group Spin Doctors play a free show in Raleigh's City Plaza.

🎷 July 20: Ska punk icons Less Than Jake visit the Cat's Cradle.

👖 July 20: Country star Jake Owen takes over Red Hat Amphitheater.

🎹 July 29: The N.C. Museum of Art keeps their great series of jazz concerts going with Kamasi Washington and the Sun Ra Arkestra.