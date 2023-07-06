The Triangle's best July concerts
Here are some of the best shows coming to the Triangle this month:
🎤 July 8: Coastal Credit Union Music Park hosts Tears for Fears.
🎸 July 8: Chapel Hill jangle pop legend Chris Stamey play the Cat's Cradle Back Room.
🎤 July 8-9: Comedian John Oliver performs at DPAC for two nights.
🪕 July 13-15: Billy Strings brings his massive following to the Koka Booth Amphitheatre.
🤠 July 14: Alt country rockers Son Volt come through the Haw River Ballroom.
🎶 July 16: Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge performs at the Carolina Theatre, and Young the Giant and Milky Chance will perform at Red Hat Amphitheater.
🎙️ July 19: 90s group Spin Doctors play a free show in Raleigh's City Plaza.
🎷 July 20: Ska punk icons Less Than Jake visit the Cat's Cradle.
👖 July 20: Country star Jake Owen takes over Red Hat Amphitheater.
🎹 July 29: The N.C. Museum of Art keeps their great series of jazz concerts going with Kamasi Washington and the Sun Ra Arkestra.
