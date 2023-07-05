1 hour ago - Climate

How Pinehurst No. 2's restoration project made it better environmentally

Zachery Eanes

A view of the par-3, ninth hole on the Pinehurst No.2 course. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

When it comes to making your yard friendlier to pollinators, it might be best to simply not fight nature.

Zoom in: Consider Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina's most famous golf course, said Carley, the N.C. State scientist who helped restore the golf course to its natural character.

Flashback: In 2010, ahead of hosting the U.S. Open, Pinehurst No. 2 decided it would revert the course back into an environment more reminiscent of the Sandhills region where it is located.

  • The project meant taking out non-native plants and grasses in exchange for native plants like wiregrass.
  • Rather than it being an oasis of bright green Bermuda grass in an area known more for its sand and pine needles, the course would become a little less manicured — though reviews found it made the course more beautiful and a more compelling challenge.

The bottom line: Besides pleasing golfers, the decision made the course better for the environment, according to presentations from N.C. State.

  • It enhanced the natural habitat — it helped local pollinator plants, like toadflax, return — and restored environmentally sensitive areas.
  • And it reduced the usage of water, fertilizers, pesticides and labor.

What they're saying: "There's some very obvious benefits," Carley said of deferring to native plants and landscaping.

  • "One is that you're going to enhance the habitat for wildlife of all kinds … You do increase the biodiversity of the pollinators, the beneficial insects, and by extension the birds and other wildlife."
  • "And then environmentally, they reduced the amount of water they were using."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more