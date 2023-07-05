A view of the par-3, ninth hole on the Pinehurst No.2 course. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

When it comes to making your yard friendlier to pollinators, it might be best to simply not fight nature.

Zoom in: Consider Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina's most famous golf course, said Carley, the N.C. State scientist who helped restore the golf course to its natural character.

Flashback: In 2010, ahead of hosting the U.S. Open, Pinehurst No. 2 decided it would revert the course back into an environment more reminiscent of the Sandhills region where it is located.

The project meant taking out non-native plants and grasses in exchange for native plants like wiregrass.

Rather than it being an oasis of bright green Bermuda grass in an area known more for its sand and pine needles, the course would become a little less manicured — though reviews found it made the course more beautiful and a more compelling challenge.

The bottom line: Besides pleasing golfers, the decision made the course better for the environment, according to presentations from N.C. State.

It enhanced the natural habitat — it helped local pollinator plants, like toadflax, return — and restored environmentally sensitive areas.

And it reduced the usage of water, fertilizers, pesticides and labor.

What they're saying: "There's some very obvious benefits," Carley said of deferring to native plants and landscaping.