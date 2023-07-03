Smoky Hollow's long-awaited tapas restaurant, Madre, is open and serving up an adventurous Mediterranean-like atmosphere, Spanish small plates and "motherly hospitality."

Details: Led by Happy + Hale CEO Tyler Helikson and Barcelona Wine Bar's former general manager, Celina Salinas, and others, the News & Observer writes that the restaurant is "dedicated to the mothers and the kind of motherly warmth baked into the meals we cherish from childhood. (We couldn't have said it better ourselves.)

The intimate space, paired with mouth-watering snacks, small plates — who can say no to whipped goat cheese with Boulted Bread? — and creative cocktails, make for a perfect meal with new friends and old.

Whipped goat cheese and olives that are to die for. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

💭 Lucille's thought bubble: As a margarita connoisseur, Madre's is definitely one of the best around. Give it a try, too.

Hours: 4pm-12am, daily.