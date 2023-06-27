Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe walks on stage in Germany. The semiconductor company is currently expanding its facilities in North Carolina, New York and Europe. Photo: Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Wolfspeed has landed critical cash for its expansion in Chatham County.

Driving the news: The Durham semiconductor firm said Monday it received $1.25 billion in financing from an investment group led by Apollo Global Management, with the option for an additional $750 million as well.

Why it matters: The money is necessary for Wolfspeed to "scale up" the construction of its $5 billion silicon carbide materials plant, Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said in a statement.

The Siler City plant is projected to be one of the largest economic development projects in state history.

Details: The expansion is expected to create at least 1,800 jobs that pay an average of $77,753 per year, according to Wolfspeed.

In exchange, the state and local governments will provide about $775 million in incentives if Wolfspeed meets hiring and investment goals.

The big picture: It's the latest news of progress among the state's largest economic development projects, including Apple's expansion in Research Triangle Park and Toyota's battery plant in Randolph County.