Wolfspeed lands $1.25B to help scale up NC plant
Wolfspeed has landed critical cash for its expansion in Chatham County.
Driving the news: The Durham semiconductor firm said Monday it received $1.25 billion in financing from an investment group led by Apollo Global Management, with the option for an additional $750 million as well.
Why it matters: The money is necessary for Wolfspeed to "scale up" the construction of its $5 billion silicon carbide materials plant, Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said in a statement.
- The Siler City plant is projected to be one of the largest economic development projects in state history.
Details: The expansion is expected to create at least 1,800 jobs that pay an average of $77,753 per year, according to Wolfspeed.
- In exchange, the state and local governments will provide about $775 million in incentives if Wolfspeed meets hiring and investment goals.
The big picture: It's the latest news of progress among the state's largest economic development projects, including Apple's expansion in Research Triangle Park and Toyota's battery plant in Randolph County.
