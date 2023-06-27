1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Anisette Sweet Shop in Five Points is closing
Anisette Sweet Shop, an intimate bakery in the Five Points neighborhood, is closing its doors for good.
Driving the news: The bakery announced on its Instagram that Tuesday would be its last day after nearly seven years of operation.
- "It's hard for us to say goodbye, but the time has come," the bakery wrote. "Thank you for helping us do what we did. And know that if you feel like you held a special part of this place, we feel that too."
Details: Anisette shared a space with Cheetie Kumar's new restaurant Ajja on Bickett Boulevard.
- Its hours Tuesday will be 8am-4pm, with the goal to have as many sweets and treats in stock to serve as possible.
