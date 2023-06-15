Raleigh temperatures increased by nearly 6 degrees last summer

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Average summer temperatures increased in Raleigh by 5.7°F between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central.

In 2022, average temperatures were just over 80°F — making it the third hottest summer on record.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, leading to both immediate acute effects (such as exhaustion and heat stroke) as well as longer-term complications due to reduced air quality.

Temperatures are rising simultaneously with the Triangle's population, and the number of residents in need of protection from extreme heat is growing rapidly, Raleigh notes in its Community Climate Action Plan.

State of play: Raleigh and Wake County governments have numerous initiatives underway that protect pedestrians from heat, provide people financial assistance for air conditioning and fans, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and heat on roadways.

Raleigh has also implemented a strategic action plan that includes identifying heat islands — parts of the city that might be hotter due to less tree coverage and green space — and finding more ways to protect residents from heat.

Urban heat islands tend to be more common in low-income neighborhoods, making them a key socioeconomic issue for cities to tackle.

Be smart: Symptoms of heat stress include cramps, tiredness, nausea and fainting.

Here are some of the city of Raleigh's recommendations for ways to keep yourself cool.

The big picture: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 locations — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.

The bottom line: "As carbon pollution traps more heat in Earth's atmosphere, the summer season is warming, summer temperatures are arriving earlier in the year, and risky heat extremes are becoming more frequent," per Climate Central.