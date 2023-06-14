This week, we put out our best restaurant's list — and, as you can imagine, our readers had a lot of thoughts.

Here are the places y'all said should've made the cut:

Big Ed's Restaurant: The history is literally on the walls at one of downtown's oldest restaurants. If you want a country breakfast — or pancakes bigger than your head — Big Ed's should be No. 1 on your list.

Jolie: A lively French restaurant that's always packed to the brim and serves up classic and modern French dishes, creative cocktails and an excellent wine selection.

Beasley's Chicken + Honey: Ashley Christesen's beloved brunch spot on Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh regularly attracts long lines to eat its expertly fried chicken.

The Pit: Across two locations (one in Raleigh and the other in Durham), The Pit serves everything from Eastern-style chopped barbecue to beef brisket and Carolina-style ribs.

The Peddler Steakhouse: If you've been serving steak as long as the Peddler (since 1969), you must be doing something right. Every steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days here.

Vidrio: A Mediterranean restaurant in Glenwood South with one of the most visually stimulating dining rooms in the Triangle. J. Cole's a fan, too.

Casa Carbone: A Northwest Raleigh staple, Casa Carbone has made its name by mining family recipes to create delicious meals, from its meatballs to its biscuit tortoni.

Irregardless Cafe: A longtime presence in Raleigh, Irregardless Cafe serves a variety of excellent vegetarian-friendly dishes.