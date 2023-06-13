More big changes to NC election laws could be imminent

More changes to North Carolina elections could be imminent, along with a major shift in the governor's appointment powers.

Driving the news: State Senate Republicans unveiled long-awaited legislation Monday afternoon that would strip the governor of his authority to appoint members to state and county election boards and turn it over to the General Assembly.

The big picture: The move, presented as a bipartisan solution to restore public trust in elections, is another flex by the Republican-controlled legislature emboldened by state Rep. Tricia Cotham's party switch in April.

In handing Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the legislature, Cotham's flip set in motion a series of policy proposals that the GOP can now usher into law without the support of Democrats, including changes to election laws.

Details: With Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper having sole appointment authority over the North Carolina State Board of Elections, it is currently made up of three Democrats and two Republicans. (The law stipulates that no more than three members of one political party serve on the board.)

Under the proposed legislation, leaders of the minority party in the House and Senate would each appoint two members, and the majority party leaders — Senate leader and House Speaker — would also appoint two each.

The other side: Democrats called the move a power grab.

“Republican lawmakers have tried and failed to take over state and local elections for years,” Democratic Senate minority Dan Blue said in a statement. “This is not the role of the legislature to oversee our elections, it is an executive function. This bill would create more gridlock and uncertainty in our elections system.”

Between the lines: Republican legislative leaders have also floated removing the governor's power to make appointments to numerous other state boards and commissions, including the state transportation board and community college system.