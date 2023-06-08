2 hours ago - Business

The Triangle nets two companies on the Fortune 500 list

Zachery Eanes

Photo: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two Triangle companies have made Fortune Magazine's annual Fortune 500 list, which ranks American businesses by revenue.

Driving the news: Durham clinical research company IQVIA placed at 286 and Raleigh auto parts retailer Advanced Auto came in at 368.

  • Raleigh building materials company Martin Marietta barely fell short of making the list, with a ranking of 551.

Why it matters: Economic developers have long wanted the Triangle to boost the number of Fortune 500 companies based here due to the high-paying jobs, prestige and community impact they bring.

Worth noting: The Triangle has consistently landed large satellite offices for some of the country's biggest companies, including Apple (No. 4), Google (8), MetLife (54) and IBM (65).

Zoom out: Charlotte leads the state with the most Fortune 500 companies at eight. Its largest companies include Bank of America, Nucor and Honeywell.

  • Burlington-based LabCorp, which has a large presence in Durham, ranked 278 on the list.
