The former Electric Supply Co. building on Bickett Boulevard. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Trophy Brewing Co. is expanding once again.

Driving the brews: The Raleigh brewery bought the former Electrical Supply Co. building at 205 Bickett Blvd. in May for $4.1 million, according to county records.

The 22,000-square-foot building in the Five Points neighborhood is now the largest of Trophy's five locations, according to co-owner Chris Powers.

The Triangle Business Journal first reported the sale.

Zoom in: The opening will round out a growing brewery district along the eastern side of Five Points. Neuse River, Nickelpoint, Lynwood and R&D breweries are all nearby.

Its next door neighbors will be Anisette Sweet Shop and the future Cheetie Kumar restaurant Ajja.

Details: Powers says Trophy will rehab the property in phases — with the goal of opening a pop-up bar there in the near future, followed by the creation of a taproom and then restaurant.

The menu could be similar to the pizza-focused offerings at its Morgan Street location.

Of note: Trophy also has a location on Maywood Avenue, and operates both State of Beer and Young Heart's Distilling in downtown.