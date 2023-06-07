Share on email (opens in new window)

Kamasi Washington performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

The N.C. Museum of Art's summer jazz concert series returns this month with a jam-packed schedule set for the museum's outdoor stage.

🎤 June 8: Grammy award-winning jazz vocalist Lalah Hathaway and keyboardist PJ Morton.

🎹 June 22: Pianist Robert Glasper is joined by Samara Joy, a young jazz vocalist who recently won best new artist at the Grammys.

🥁 June 29: Legendary latin jazz bandleader Eddie Palmieri comes to Raleigh along with Sheila E., a drumming icon and former Prince collaborator.

🎷 July 13: The king of smooth jazz Kenny G.

🎼 July 20: The a cappella group Take 6 and vocalist Chrisette Michele.

🪐 July 29: While not part of the series, modern jazz composer Kamasi Washington is also coming to the museum along with Sun Ra Arkestra.