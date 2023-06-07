The N.C. Museum of Art's outdoor jazz series is packed with quality
The N.C. Museum of Art's summer jazz concert series returns this month with a jam-packed schedule set for the museum's outdoor stage.
🎤 June 8: Grammy award-winning jazz vocalist Lalah Hathaway and keyboardist PJ Morton.
🎹 June 22: Pianist Robert Glasper is joined by Samara Joy, a young jazz vocalist who recently won best new artist at the Grammys.
🥁 June 29: Legendary latin jazz bandleader Eddie Palmieri comes to Raleigh along with Sheila E., a drumming icon and former Prince collaborator.
🎷 July 13: The king of smooth jazz Kenny G.
🎼 July 20: The a cappella group Take 6 and vocalist Chrisette Michele.
🪐 July 29: While not part of the series, modern jazz composer Kamasi Washington is also coming to the museum along with Sun Ra Arkestra.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.