The old DMV headquarters on New Bern Avenue. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The City of Raleigh is offering the state $20 million to buy the old DMV headquarters on New Bern Avenue, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tells Axios.

Driving the news: If the Council of State — a body of elected officials, including Gov. Roy Cooper that approves all state land sales — accepts the offer, it would be among the city's biggest ever land purchases. (Though it's still less than the $52 million it spent to acquire the 306-acre Dix Park property.)

The News & Observer first reported the offer.

Why it matters: Development of the vacant property, around six acres, could have an influential impact on an area east of downtown that is home to one of Raleigh's largest historically Black neighborhoods and lies on the future Bus Rapid Transit line.

What they're saying: Baldwin told Axios that, if the purchase is approved, the city will partner with a developer to repurpose the land with community feedback.

She said affordable housing and services like a grocery store or daycare could work well there given the location.

"We want to be creative. We want to be thoughtful and we want the community to have a say," Baldwin said. "And I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but it could be one of the most transformational projects we do as a city."

Details: The city plans use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Baldwin told Axios.

The state appraised the property at around $12 million earlier this year — but Baldwin said the city decided to bid $20 million to show its intent to the state.

"So we had set aside the 20 million, believing that was a fair price. We wanted to send a strong message to the state that we were serious, that this is something we want, we need," Baldwin said. "It would be transformative, and it shows that we're willing to invest. So we just said, 'Let's go for it, and let's ensure that this is taken seriously.'"

What's next: The Council of State will consider the sale at its meeting on June 6.