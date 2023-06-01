The best concerts coming to the Triangle in June
June is here. Celebrate with live performances from Peter Frampton, Souls of Mischief, All Time Low and many more.
🎤 June 3: Irish singer Dermot Kennedy comes to Red Hat Amphitheater.
🪩 June 3: Electronic dance venue The Fruit hosts a '90s-themed rave.
🎹 June 6: Pianist Bruce Hornsby and his band visit Meymandi Concert Hall.
🎸 June 16: Asheville alt rockers Wednesday play The Cat's Cradle.
🧷 June 26: Punk rock group Joyce Manor makes a stop at The Cat's Cradle.
🎙 June 7: Coastal Credit Union Music Park hosts a throwback extravaganza featuring TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
🌲 June 14: Folk rocker Noah Kahan plays Red Hat Amphitheater.
🎸 June 16: Pop-punk legend All Time Low counts us in at The Ritz.
🤠 June 16: Country music star Dierks Bentley performs at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.
🪙 June 23: Listen to country singer Jo Dee Messina perform "Heads Carolina, Tails California" at The Ritz.
🥁 June 24: Iconic Hip Hop group Souls of Mischief comes to the Pour House Music Hall.
🎸 June 24: Peter Frampton comes alive at Red Hat Amphitheater.
