Triangle students compete in Scripps Spelling Bee

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data:Scripps National Spelling Bee; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is now underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

Zoom in: Of the 200 contestants competing, 10 are from North Carolina, including five from the Triangle.

Two Wake County students advanced past the second round:

Speller 140: Ananya Rao Prassanna, 12, goes to Davis Drive Middle School in Cary. She tied for 163rd place in last year's Bee, and loves singing, playing the piano, reading and kathak — an Indian classical dance. She's a member of the debate club and student council.

goes to Davis Drive Middle School in Cary. She tied for 163rd place in last year's Bee, and loves singing, playing the piano, reading and kathak — an Indian classical dance. She's a member of the debate club and student council. Speller 143: Reyansh Joshi, 11, attends Mills Park Elementary School in Cary. He loves playing the piano, which he's done since he was 4, enjoys drawing and is a black belt in taekwondo. His favorite subject is math and his favorite sport is cricket.

The following participants lost in the first two rounds Tuesday:

Speller 146: Isaiah Henry, 11, attends Grady A. Brown Elementary School in Hillsborough. He loves to read, play video games, do yard work and help his parents with their chickens. His favorite song is “Sharks” by Imagine Dragons.

attends Grady A. Brown Elementary School in Hillsborough. He loves to read, play video games, do yard work and help his parents with their chickens. His favorite song is “Sharks” by Imagine Dragons. Speller 148: Lila Rechel, 13, attends Coats-Erwin Middle School in Dunn. She enjoys playing the piano and flute. She also loves to read, write and play with her cat and dog. Her favorite historical figure is Harriet Tubman.

Speller 149: Olivia Tolentino, 14, goes to Cleveland Middle School in Garner where she participates in musical theater, student government and science club. She loves to play volleyball and the piano. Her favorite movie is "Knives Out."

What's next: The quarterfinals take place early Wednesday, and the semifinals will begin Wednesday night at 8pm. Click here for details on where to watch.