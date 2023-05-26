Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cedric Mullins gets a Gatorade bath from his teammates after hitting for the cycle against the Pirates on May 12. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hello, Triangle sports fans. Michael Graff here with a suggestion for your summer:

Join me in rooting for the Baltimore Orioles. And watch with joy the talents of Cedric Mullins, a Greensboro-born player who went to Louisburg College and Campbell University.

Why it matters: As a lifelong Orioles fan who moved to North Carolina from Maryland at 17, I'm qualified to tell you that we have lots of room on the Baltimore bandwagon.

One of baseball’s worst teams over the past 20 years, they have MLB's second-best record in 2023.

The intrigue: They’re young, fast, fearless and fun. They celebrate hits by acting like lawn sprinklers, home runs by slugging water through a funnel, and created a "bird bath” where fans get sprayed.

On the field, Mullins is a blast to watch: He's ranks in the top 10 in MLB in stolen bases, triples and RBIs.

On May 12, he hit for the cycle (click for bird bath fun). A week later he had five hits in a game against lesser birds (Blue Jays).

Not bad for a 5-foot-9 guy who was at the tiny two-year Louisburg in 2014, then batted .340 as a Campbell Camel in 2015, then was drafted in the 13th round, and worked his way up from there.

Plan a trip: Baltimore’s just a 5.5-hour drive away, and it’s highly underrated. Some tips:

🧡 Lucille's thought bubble: My dad is from the Baltimore area, and, as a person who's had the privilege of hanging around that city often, I co-sign all of this.